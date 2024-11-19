Candace Owens Questions Beyonce's Authenticity In Scathing Takedown

The commentator went off.

Candace Owens and Beyonce are on polar opposite sides of the political aisle. Owens is a Republican, and Beyonce has repeatedly endorsed Democratic nominees throughout her career. Her endorsement of Kamala Harris, however, has Owens particularly irritated. The political commentator took to her self-titled show to blast Beyonce for her Harris endorsement. She also threw shots at the singer's husband, JAY-Z, and her mother, Tina Knowles. It was not a pretty sight.

There's some context worth providing before we get to the insults. Candace Owens previously implied that Beyonce was paid to attend Kamala Harris' campaign rally. The singer attended a rally in her native Houston and endorsed Harris in an impassioned speech. Owens' comments were met with denial from Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, who wrote "fake news" under Owens' video. Instead of putting an end to the exchange, however, Knowles' comments opened the floodgates. Candace Owens went off on the Queen Bey during her November 18 show. She dubbed the singer "annoying" and claimed that Beyonce does not hold the cultural weight she did a decade ago.

Candace Owens Mocked Bey's Waning Relevance

"Telling us who to vote for is annoying," Candace Owens asserted. "You don't gotta text from your mommy's burner account on Instagram." The commentator proceeded to drag JAY-Z into her rant, and implied that the Brooklyn rapper might have ties to Diddy. "If you wanna start with being authentic," she said. "Maybe give us some answers about Diddy's parties. Your husband's been close with him." This is not the first time a Republican commentator has attacked Beyonce on the basis of her political ties. She was mocked for the sales of her last album, shortly after appearing at the aforementioned Harris rally.