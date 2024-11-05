Beyoncé Transforms Into "Baywatch Pamela Anderson" For Votes On Election Day

Beyoncé promotes voting dressed like Pamela Anderson.

Beyoncé is channeling Pamela Anderson in a new visual titled “Beywatch” to encourage fans to vote on Election Day. Queen Bey takes us back to the 90s, donning signature looks from Anderson's career, including various roles. The video supports the Cowboy Carter track “Bodyguard.” To support the election, Bey wears the iconic black corset, leather boots, and magnum with the slogan “Vote.”

Immediately, the video became a trending topic on social media, the #4 video on YouTube. The Beyhive swarmed social media about their queen’s impersonation of the 90s icon. “Somebody tell Trump all of us at the Beyonce party now,” commented a social media user, while another wrote, “Pam Anderson tribute while she's still here to receive her flowers is Queen shii.”

Read more: Beyonce Shaded By Fox News Analyst After Speaking At Kamala Harris Rally

Beyoncé's "Beywatch" Impersonation Of '96 C.J. Parker Will Have You Racing To The Ballot Box To Vote

Pamela Anderson would respond to Beyoncé’s homage after the music video’s release on Instagram. In an Instagram Story, she shared a pic with the caption, “Don’t call me Bey… [kissing face emoji.].” In 2023, a documentary about Anderson, directed by Lily Kaplan, was released by Netflix. Earlier this year, Pamela appeared in the Baywatch documentary After Baywatch, which premiered on Hulu in August. During the campaign, Anderson did not publicly endorse Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

The latest promotion follows Beyoncé's attendance at Harris’s campaign rally in Houston, Texas, on October 25. “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” said the icon during a powerful speech endorsing Kamala Harris for President. We must vote, and we need you… Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.” Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.