Beyonce And Kelly Rowland Endorse Kamala Harris During Texas Rally

Bey gave an impassioned speech.

Kamala Harris has always aligned herself with Beyonce. She used the pop star song "Freedom" when she conducted her first conference as a presidential nominee. She also garnered the support of Queen Bey's mother, Tina Knowles. The Beyonce co-sign, however, has remained elusive. Until now. October 25 marked a monumental day for the Harris campaign, as Beyonce threw her full support behind the current Vice President. She reunited with fellow Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland and together they made a thrilling appearance at Harris' campaign rally in Texas.

The campaign rally crowd went absolutely ballistic when Beyonce and Rowland entered through the side stage. The Destiny's Child song "Independent Women" blasted over the speakers, and the two pop stars proudly engaged with the crowd. Beyonce and Rowland made a few brief statements, but the real cosign came in the form of a proper Queen Bey speech. Beyonce took the podium in her home state and gave a rousing speech in support of Kamala Harris. She described Harris as a woman who has been pushing for what the country really needs.

Beyonce Supports Kamala Harris As A Mother

Beyonce's celebrity profile is unrivaled, but the singer made a point of prioritizing his role as a mother during her speech. "I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician," she noted. "I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided." After establishing connection with the audience, she made sure to highlight their shared values. "Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations," Beyonce asserted. "We must vote, and we need you."