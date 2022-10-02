Kelly Rowland
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Offered A Return To "Today" Show After Dressing Room DramaWhether or not she will accept the invite is to be seen.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture"Mea Culpa": Kelly Rowland Rejects Destiny's Child Reunion Question During Netflix InterviewThe Tyler Perry-directed movie stars Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Catch it on Netflix this Friday (February 23).By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyonce Shows Up In Support Of Kelly Rowland's New Movie PremiereShe showed glowing love for Rowland in an Instagram post.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKelly Rowland Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Destiny's Child IconThe dazzling journey of Kelly Rowland, from Destiny's Child to a solo career, amassing a net worth into the tens of millions.By Jake Skudder
- MusicKelly Rowland Recognizes The Work Ethic Of Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy CarterRowland knows where Blue Ivy gets it from. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKelly Rowland's Biggest HitsShe has many big collaborations, but Kelly Rowland also has plenty of solo hits. By Wyatt Westlake
- Original ContentHow Mathew Knowles Shaped Destiny's Child Into SuperstarsExplore how Mathew Knowles' vision and management shaped Destiny's Child into global superstars, their legacy, disbanding, and reunion rumors.By HNHH Staff
- StreetwearCiara & Kelly Rowland Twerk In The Sunshine To Destiny's Child Alum's "Like This" TrackHot Girl Summer is in the air.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shows Off Workout Bod With Kelly RowlandThe two beauties have been friends for over a decade.By Kairi Coe
- MusicChris Brown Mocks AMAs As Production Gives Excuse For CancelationBreezy took a dig at the AMAs viewer numbers to show he received way more than that on IG alone.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown’s Cancelled AMA Performance ExplainedCelebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Chris Brown’s performance. By Lamar Banks
- MusicKelly Rowland Checks AMA Crowd For Booing Chris BrownKelly Rowland shushed the crowd when she accepted the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Chris Brown's behalf. By Aron A.
- Streetwear2022 AMAs Red Carpet: Kodak Black & Kelly Rowland Among Best-Dressed CelebsNot all the stars were happy with the end results of the annual award show. However, their outfits made them all look like winners.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPeter Rosenberg Apologizes To Kelly Rowland For Beyoncé QuestionsThe radio host is regretting his line of questioning after suggesting that Kelly came in second to Beyoncé.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Doesn't Want To Be Compared To BeyoncéThe singer loves her BFF, adding that both she and Bey are lights, and they are able to shine in their own ways.By Erika Marie
- MusicYung Bleu Shares "Tantra" Tracklist Ft. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, ZaynThe album arrives in all its glory this Friday. Are you excited for this one?By Erika Marie
- SongsKelly Rowland Assists Ayra Starr With Remix Of "Bloody Samaritan"The Destiny's Child alum joined the Nigerian songstress for her rhythmic remix.By Hayley Hynes