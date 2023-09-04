Kelly Rowland Recognizes The Work Ethic Of Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter

It is always a feel-good moment when family and friends compliment each other on the work they do. It could be for a variety of different things, but it is especially rewarding when you receive praise for raising your kids the right way. That is exactly what former bandmate and childhood friend of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland expressed in a recent interview with E! News. The Destiny’s Child singer could not hep but gush about B and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Blue has been joining her superstar mother during her wildly successful Renaissance tour. She continues to dance and perform with her in front of thousands of people even with some people criticizing the 11-year-old. They have said she is too stiff when dancing, which is absolutely ridiculous that people are judging the young girl. Even though she is doing something hardly any kids her age have ever come close to doing, people are still finding something negative to say. However, that is far from what Rowland had to say about Blue.

Kelly Rowland Shows Major Love To Blue Ivy

In the interview with E! News, Rowland says, “I’m very proud! She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.” Blue Ivy first appeared in a performance in May, right around the time the Renaissance World Tour began. The last show will be put on at the very beginning of October in Kansas City, Missouri.

What are your initial thoughts on Kelly Rowland showering Blue Ivy Carter with praise on her work ethic? Will Blue become another mogul in pop culture when she grows up? Do you think she has too much pressure on her to succeed because she has Beyoncé and Jay-Z as her parents?

