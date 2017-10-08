positivity
- MusicNicki Minaj Reflects On Her Past Body Comments & Thoughts On Her CurvesThe Trinidadian MC feels at peace with her body, but spoke on how her fixation on enhancements years ago isn't the case today.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKelly Rowland Recognizes The Work Ethic Of Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy CarterRowland knows where Blue Ivy gets it from. By Zachary Horvath
- GramKeyshia Cole Drops Message About People "Who Hurt You... Out Of Spite"The R&B songbird didn't mention a peep about Antonio Brown, but her fans were quick to revisit his disrespectful social media posts about Cole.By Erika Marie
- NewsLil B Rattles His Dreads In The Brand New "Rhode Island" Music VideoLil B shows love for the busy bees in Providence, Rhode Island.By Devin Ch
- NewsAllan Kingdom And TyBass Bring Positive Energy To New Single "Today"Allan Kingdom and TyBass make a solid team on new track. By hnhh
- MusicIs 50 Cent Still Trolling Us? New Hashtag All About "Positive Vibes"50 Cent is looking at life through an optimistic lens.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce Shares "Love Of Humanity" Message Amidst "Witchcraft" AllegationsIt's all love.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Thanks Childish Gambino For "Feels Like Summer" Music VideoAzealia Banks is delighted about the shoutout.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Promotes Sex Positivity & Porn Star Kiara Mia RespondsKiara Mari co-signs Amber Rose's powerful message promoting sex positivity.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn't Want To Be Involved In Anymore DramaTekashi 6ix9ine doesn't want any more beef.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill's New Music Should Carry A Message, According To Chuck DMeek Mill might not be the same person he was five months ago.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicXXXTentacion Talks Moving Past Trippie Redd BeefXXXTentacion isn't here for anymore negativity. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyNew Year, New You: 10 Podcast Recommendations For Self-ImprovementA list of 10 of the best podcasts designed for self-improvement.By KC Orcutt
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Wants To Help You Start 2018 Off On The Right FootKevin Hart gives his fans some valuable advice headed into the new year. By Matt F
- MusicXXXTentacion Tells His Fans "Don't Think It's Cool To Be An A**hole"XXXTentacion passes on some pearls of wisdom.By Matt F