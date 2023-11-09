Nicki Minaj Reflects On Her Past Body Comments & Thoughts On Her Curves

Nicki Minaj recently graced the cover of American Vogue for the first time, accompanied by her son Papa Bear and a year after she called the publication out. It seems like they let bygones be bygones, and she touched upon a lot of different topics during their interview together. Moreover, one of the aspects of the 40-year-old's career that she reflected on was her early adoption of body modifications and the voluptuous image she broke onto the scene with. While she has no regrets and feels at peace with her body today, she did remark on how she's learned to appreciate herself beyond that, and doesn't want to push that on anyone else.

"I just looked at a video that I posted on Instagram when I was 25," Nicki Minaj expressed to Vogue during their conversation together. "I would f***ing pay to look like that right now. But today, I can say that I’m at peace with who I am and how I look. Recently, I had to get a breast reduction, and actually, I love it. I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s New Snippet For “Pink Friday 2” Hints At A Club Banger Ahead: Listen

Nicki Minaj On Body Positivity: "Love Your Curves & Love Your Non-Curves"

"So, love your curves, and love your non-curves," the Trinidadian MC continued. "There’s nothing wrong with any of it." In addition, Nicki Minaj also spoke on how she's trying to set a better example for her little one with her lifestyle, whether in regards to health or concerning image. "I’ve made certain choices for my son, to not give him sweets and candy and juices, because of illnesses like diabetes that run in our community,” she shared. “I’m not in favor of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies. That’s bull. It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending."

Meanwhile, with a potential reconciliation with Remy Ma on the cards, fans are more excited than ever for the Queen's upcoming album, Pink Friday 2. We're sure that there will be a lot more to unpack and a lot more teases before its December 8 release date. On that note, we can't wait to see what the Barbz will get very soon. For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Soulja Boy Receives Apology From Nicki Minaj While Continuing Beef With J. Cole