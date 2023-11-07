Soulja Boy Receives Apology From Nicki Minaj While Continuing Beef With J. Cole

Soulja Boy has had a busy time in the past few days interacting with some of the biggest stars in rap music online. In a more wholesome moment, he jumped on an Instagram live with Nicki Minaj where she offered him an apology. The issues spawned from her performance at the MTV VMAs. She performed one of her songs which uses the instrumental for Soulja's single "Donk" but he wasn't invited to perform. Nicki explained that the reason for his absence was that the decision to perform the track was made at the last minute without time to extend an invitation. Check out the clip of their discussion below.

In a more hostile interaction, Soulja Boy made a profanity laced tweet aimed at J. Cole. "P*ssy n*gga I wrote and produced a #1 record at 17 in 2006 drake just gave you your first #1 this year sit the f*ck down n*gga u not all that @JColeNC u don't got a #1 solo record I do," his tweet reads. He's referencing "First Person Shooter" a collab between Drake and Cole from Drizzy's new album For All The Dogs. The song hit #1 on the Hot 100 in its first week which gave Cole his first ever number one hit.

Soulja Boy Beefing With J. Cole Right After Making Up With Nicki Minaj

in the comments, fans are mostly siding with J. Cole. "First rapper to diss somebody who gave him his flowers," one comment reads referencing the fact that Cole initially gave Soulja Boy credit. "Lmao what did J Cole say to piss him off now?" another comment reads joking at the beef being pretty one sided. Another fan hilariously compared his annual beefs to Christmas songs. "It’s around the time of year that BIG DRACO wakes up on sum Mariah Carey ish lmaooo."

Last week, Soulja Boy also tried to start beef with Complex. He threatened to sue the company for an article they published about some of his drip reportedly being fake. What do you think of Soulja Boy's comments directed at J. Cole? Let us know in the comment section below.

