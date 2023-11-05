Soulja Boy Lets J. Cole & Big Sean Know That He Still Doesn’t Rock With Them

It seems like Soulja Boy doesn't really know how to take a compliment. Moreover, J. Cole recently spoke on how he wasn't initially a fan of his music, but later grew to appreciate it and recognize his talent and contributions to the game, during his appearance on Lil Yachty's podcast, A Safe Place. After these remarks started making rounds on social media, the king of viral hits (and so many more innovations in hip-hop) told the Dreamville lyricist to stop speaking on his name. Now, in a new Instagram Live session, he once again took aim at Cole and roped Big Sean into the conversation, too.

"F**k y'all," Soulja Boy's rant kicked off. Below are some quote highlights throughout this statement. "Y'all n***as old, y'all n***as suck. Don't nobody listen to y'all type of music no more. After a couple of years passed, and I kept going platinum, 'Oh, we f**k with Soulja Boy, now.' The new generation making new hip-hop like how I was making. All that new music, they get to rock out because n***a, I kicked the door down. I've been dealing with this s**t my whole career, you feel me? N***as ain't want me in the industry because 'We don't like the type of music he's making.'

Soulja Boy's Rant Against J. Cole & Big Sean On IG Live: Watch

"2010, 2011, they started accepting me," Soulja Boy continued. "So, fast forward today, I wake up. Why we still talking about this narrative? Who gives a f**k? You ain't never seen me in an interview talking about Big Sean's music. All these n***as like, bro, who is y'all? N*** a, it don't matter what the f**k you like, J. Cole! Who gives a fuck n***a, who is you n***a?! You ain't put no money in my pocket. We ain't ever collab. N***a, f**k you! Where have you contributed to my life and my career? I don't even know you, n***a. But you wanna get on a podcast with Lil Yachty talking about- who gives a f**k n***a?! I'm gon' live my life regardless! You ain't nobody, bro, you don't matter. F**k you, boy. You ain't ever did s**t for me, n***a."

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on this whole debacle? Does the Chicago-born artist have a point here or is he taking this too far? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Soulja Boy.

