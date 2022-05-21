older rappers
- MusicSoulja Boy Lets J. Cole & Big Sean Know That He Still Doesn't Rock With ThemBig Draco still isn't taking Cole's compliment, and spoke on how he's this new generation's biggest influence despite early old-head hate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAsian Doll Blasts People Rapping At Age 30 Or OlderThere are plenty of examples that discredit this bias, but it's an understandable point of view.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicToo $hort Calls Out Older Rappers For Hating On The Younger GenerationToo $hort recently gave props to the younger generation of rappers, saying that older rappers need to get with the times.By Cole Blake