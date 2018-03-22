new generation
- MusicSoulja Boy Lets J. Cole & Big Sean Know That He Still Doesn't Rock With ThemBig Draco still isn't taking Cole's compliment, and spoke on how he's this new generation's biggest influence despite early old-head hate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSleazyWorld Go Taps Luh Tyler For New Single, "Don't Get Ya Feelings In It"Two representatives of the new generation are sharpening their hit-making skills on this cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentDoes Polo G's "RAPSTAR" Video Mark A Paradigm Shift In Hip-Hop Culture?Polo G's music video for "RAPSTAR" featured several references to popular videos from Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby, and everyone in between. Is the chart-topping rapper simply paying homage to some of his favorite artists, or is the "RAPSTAR" video a sign of the times?By Joshua Robinson
- MusicGhostface Killah Explains Why He's Pessimistic About The FutureGhostface Killah laments the current state of hip-hop, breaking down why he feels this generation holds a problematic philosophy. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNas Isn't Impressed By Today's RappersNas says none of the new rappers are "keeping [him] up at night".By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentFuture Is King Of Hit-Making For A Generation Transcending Genres And LabelsIs Future an R&B artist? By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentLonely Child: Youngboy Never Broke Again & Rappers Growing Up In The SpotlightA look at the life and times of Youngboy, and how his music can help us understand him just as much as his actions.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentHip Hop's Newest Wave: Tracing The Influences Of Polo G, Lil Tjay, CalboyA generation removed from Chief Keef, the stunning transformation of street rap has revealed something much more than just the next iteration of Chicago drill. By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentHow To Age Gracefully In Hip HopYouth is wasted on the young.By Luke Hinz
- MusicWaka Flocka Flame Labels Trippie Redd "Most Underrated New Generation Rapper"Waka Flocka Flocka thinks he's cut out to bridge the generational gap, beginning with "the underrated" Trippie Redd. By Devin Ch
- Music VideosLil Baby's "Close Friends" Speaks To Love's Blinding EffectsLil Baby flies overseas for Date Night!By Devin Ch
- Original ContentJ. Cole's "Middle Child" Philosophy: Bridging The GapCaught in the middle of two generations, J.Cole is doing his utmost to create a future where the two can prosper.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe A$AP Rocky Generation: How Flacko Influenced Modern Hip-HopFar from just remolding The Dirty South's sound or serving as a fashion icon, A$AP Rocky's influence over current culture runs deep.By Robert Blair
- MusicSoulja Boy Says He "Kicked The Doors Down" For The New Generation Of Hip HopSoulja Boy has only positive things to say about the new generation of hip-hop.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Mama On Rising Female Rapper's "Prostitution Peasant Way Of Thinking"She acknowledges the double standard of her statement.By Zaynab
- MusicPlayboi Carti On Not Wanting Face Tattoos: "It Don't Even Make Sense For Me"The rapper has a couple of reason for keeping a clean slate.By Zaynab
- Original ContentIs Drake Losing His Clout?Drake's "Scorpion" is as successful as any album he's ever released, but is the Canadian megastar losing his grasp on the zeitgeist?By Patrick Lyons
- MusicWiz Khalifa Plays The OG, Explains Why Many Young Artists Aren't "Rap Fans"Wiz Khalifa's not quite kicking the youth off his lawn, but he is dropping a few gems on the low. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDJ Paul Believes Hip Hop Is Currently In The Worst State It's Ever Been InDJ Paul suggests the new rappers could kill hip hop if they don't get more original with their music.By Aron A.
- Original ContentJ. Cole & Lil Pump Interview: Key TakeawaysA breakdown of the most unexpected interview of the year. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Jon Says He's Working On New Music With Usher & Jermaine DupriIt's 2004 all over again. By Matthew Parizot
- Original ContentOld Head Vs. New: Understanding Hip Hop's Generation GapWhat is at the root of the schism between older artists and the next generation?By Luke Hinz
- MusicJuicy J Explains The Importance Of "Slob On My Knob"Juicy J is not playing keep-away with the young rappers following his example.By Devin Ch