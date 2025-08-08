Young Thug Teases A YSL Project From Label's Newer Generation

Young Thug's new gen YSL project could tap 1300SAINT, Yung Kayo, Nine Vicious, and more. But this announcement amid a Gunna release? Huh...

Young Thug is still presumably working on his new album UY SCUTI, but fans' fervent demands for an update on it haven't made him any less of a multitasker. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he recently took to the social media platform to tease a new compilation album, joint mixtape, or collaborative project from the newer generation of YSL artists.

Furthermore, these presumably include 1300SAINT, Nine Vicious, Yung Kayo, and other new gen MCs that Thugger's been close with or affiliated with in recent years and months. The potential is definitely there. However, he didn't really elaborate much on the details.

"young kids putting in work think I need to do a YSL YN tape," Young Thug teased online. Maybe this hypothetical record would feature him on the tracklist as well. On the other hand, it could be more of a curational/executive producer/directorial role overseeing the rest of the talent.

Either way, some fans would rather get UY SCUTI first before thinking about any extracurriculars. But for the Atlanta MC, keeping busy and always looking ahead is probably the best avenue.

Young Thug Diss Gunna

However, other YSL narratives on Young Thug's plate are far more complex, notable, divisive, and fiery online. We're talking about the Gunna fallout after the YSL RICO case, as his plea deal drew a lot of controversy. It seems like he and Thug still aren't on good terms, especially after some bars on the new Wunna album The Last Wun.

That full-length is actually the Georgia rapper's last album under YSL. As such, fans found it curious that Jeffery would tweet this out amid The Last Wun's rollout. Call it a calculated attack or pure coincidence, but either way, fans are very curious as to what will happen next.

So will we get UY SCUTI first or is this YSL new gen team-up creatively inspiring Young Thug that much more? There's plenty of time and resources for both. But hopefully this points towards a new chapter for all of these artists no matter what happens. Things can't stay the same, but they can evolve and grow fruitfully.

