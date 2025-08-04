Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug are one power couple that never hesitates to show each other off. The songstress did just that during her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago yesterday (August 3), inviting her boo onstage for a performance of her 2021 Ry Ry World track, "Walked In." When the rapper left, she also delivered a message to those who had anything negative to say about her while he was in prison.

"My man is free now," she declared, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "So f*ck the haters who was hating on me." Mariah caught some flack for standing by Young Thug throughout his incarceration, but she continues to prove critics wrong now that he's free.

He accepted a plea deal last October after roughly 10 months of trial and over two and a half years behind bars.

Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug

"I just want to thank God for the day," she said onstage upon hearing the news of his release. "I want to thank him for life, light, and love... for our family and our friends... for Jeff and our relationship... for covering us with the blood of Jesus, protecting us, keeping us safe. Every day. This has really been a long time coming, and it has been really hard. But I'm appreciative that you kept showing up for me and supporting me."

They've gone on to show each other love publicly on various occasions. Last month, Mariah even took to social media to show off some new ink seemingly inspired by one of Young Thug's nicknames. The tattoo in question is a small spider on her ankle.

Their relationship is still somewhat controversial, however, and they went viral in June for their behavior at the BET Awards. When they arrived, Mariah appeared to want to stop to chat and take photos with supports. Young Thug pulled her away, sparking concern among fans.