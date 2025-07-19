Young Thug Continues To Receive Disapproval From Mariah The Scientist Fans Following Innocent Vacation Post

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have faced a lot of skepticism from fans about their relationship and that continues with this post.

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist are still going strong despite a stressful period following the rapper's release from the YSL RICO trial. However, folks online would have you thinking otherwise, especially those who are fans of the R&B songstress. They were not happy with Thugger's alleged flings while in jail, but they made themselves heard again last month.

Mariah supporters were concerned after footage of her and the Atlanta rapper's arrival at the BET Awards went viral. The latter was seemingly not interested in chatting with anyone on the red carpet. But it appeared that the singer was trying to talk with friends at the event.

Thug kept her moving right along though and avoid as many interactions as possible. Folks took notice of Mariah's facial expressions and body language and voiced how the really feel about Thug. "Mariah, whatever you do. Please just don’t get pregnant by him." "He’s literally dragging her along as if people wouldn’t want pictures of her too…… poor poor girl," were just a couple of comments.

Unfortunately, the couple is facing even more scrutiny. Well, we should say the "Money On Money" artist is anyway following a screenshot from The Shade Room.

Young Thug UY SCUTI

The outlet caught her Instagram Story post yesterday of her and her man snuggling up while on a beach chair at a stunning resort. There was no caption, but Mariah did include audio of JAY-Z and Beyonce's track "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."

Overall, it's a very innocent post, but people are finding ways to speak negatively. "It ain’t my business why she love him but I do wonder," one person writes in the comments section. "They’re the perfect 10… she’s the 9 and he’s the 1," another harshly types.

Hopefully, they are doing their best at ignoring the hate and skepticism online. They look to be having a peaceful time, and we hope that continues.

What we also are manifesting is that Young Thug gives a release date for UY SCUTI. He's been trolling fans mercilessly with "June 37th" release dates and also claiming that he's got nothing set. "She dropping on the 22nd of August but me... idk," he said on Instagram. Mariah said to drop his record the same day in the comments, so we will see if he chooses to do so.

