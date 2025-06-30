Young Thug Declares His Unwavering Love For "Mommy" Mariah The Scientist

There's been some noise swirling around Young Thug's commitment to his R&B singer girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist. Questions have been raised by fans of the latter since the YSL boss' RICO case came to an end last year.

As most of you know, it started with leaked phone calls from jail involving Leena Sayed. It was reported and then confirmed by her that their conversations were from 2022. During one of them, Thugger told her move on and "find love" elsewhere. Despite the rapper and model's best efforts to quell the chatter, people remained skeptical.

After publicly apologizing to Mariah the Scientist on X, things between them began to settle down a bit. But her supporters once again questioned if the Atlanta native was a good fit. While making their entrance at the BET Awards this month, they pointed out what they thought to be poor behavior on Thugger's part.

In the clips that surfaced online, Mariah looked a little sad as her man appeared to drag her away from those wanting to chat with her. It seemed as if Young Thug was trying to avoid contact with as many people as possible while not taking Mariah's feeling into consideration in the public's eyes.

Overall, the hitmaker has seemingly been keeping to himself a bit more than before. Perhaps, it's a result of his controversial trial.

When Is Young Thug's Album Dropping?

But even though there's doubt from his partner's camp, he's showing once again that she's his ride or die. In a new tweet, Young Thug declared his unwavering love for Mariah by vowing to never have a wandering eye.

"I’ll never like another b*tch photo but yours mommy.." he boldly said. Fans in his comments had a lot to say, but most of them concurred that a woman you truly love will make you feel powerful emotions. "Some real n**** sh*t yall jus wouldnt understand," one user replied. "You so real big bro," added another.

Some in the replies were also making sure that Thug hasn't been getting too distracted since he's got an album to drop. One person reminded him saying, "Thug we gotta lock in…" "Thug drop the release date," said another.

Speaking of which, no one has a real idea of when UY SCUTI is dropping. Thug did say "June 37th" in a recent GQ interview, but that's nowhere near concrete. Some have speculated that July 7 could be what he meant. However, with that being a Monday, it seems weird that he would drop it then.