love life
- Pop CultureGloRilla Has A Huge Update Regarding Her Celibacy ResolutionWill she keep her word? By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards' Romance Blossomed Over Text, She "Loves Being With Him"After taking some time apart earlier this year, Cher and her man (who's 40 years her junior) are embracing their love in the public eye again.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBianca Censori Is A "Personal Assistant" To Kanye West, Sources ClaimThe Australian has a known talent for design and architecture, and insiders fear it's going to waste in her marriage to Ye.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsStormzy Is Ready For Kids, Heading To Couple’s Therapy With Maya Jama: SourceStormzy is pursuing his former flame more seriously than ever before.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian's Dating Life: Socialite Is "Putting Herself Out There" Again, According To SourceHer last romance was with 29-year-old Pete Davidson, though that ultimately fizzled out last August.By Hayley Hynes
- TVLil Nas X Appears On "Carpool Karaoke," Explains Preference Of Dating Non-CelebritiesThe "Old Town Road" hitmaker says that he tried using Raya, but would rather link up with a potential love interest in person these days.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey A "Gift From God"During an interview with The Shade Room, the father of 12 spoke about wanting a future with all of his partners and children.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsStormy Daniels' Secret Marriage To Porn Star Barrett Blade Comes To LightThe adult entertainment industry icons quietly tied the knot last December.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Tweets About Her Longing For Young ThugIn a deleted tweet, the "Church" singer vents her frustration about being away from her man.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsAri Lennox Tweets About Her Desire To Find LoveThe singer seems to be going through a rough patch relationship wise.By Sabrina Morris
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Ready To Date, Wants Man Who "Isn't Famous In Hollywood": ReportThe last man the socialite was publicly linked to is comedian Pete Davidson. He's since spent time with Emily Ratajkowski, Chase Sui Wonders, and Ice Spice.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeIggy Azalea Reveals Valentine's Day Plans: "Getting This MONEYYYY And Nothing Else"The "Fancy" artist was last romantically linked to Tory Lanez, but since he was placed behind bars, she's been focused solely on her money moves.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLatto Gets Candid About Her "Real Relationship," Explains Why She Keeps It PrivateThe "777" artist has been romantically linked to fellow rapper 21 Savage on more than one occasion.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLa La Anthony Reflects On Love Life, Marrying Carmelo Anthony At A Young AgeSpeaking with The Shade Room, the "Power" actress admits she wishes she didn't jump into a "heavy" relationship with her ex-husband so quickly.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsEmily Ratajkowski Says She "Attracts The Worst Men" After Pete Davidson FlingThe mother of one got vulnerable about her love life during a recent episode of "High Low with EmRata."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsGloRilla Advises Women Not To Fall In Love With Club Men: "He Finna Treat You Like A MFin Hoe"The "Tomorrow 2" hitmaker came through with some "morning inspo" for her followers.By Hayley Hynes