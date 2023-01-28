Following La La Anthony’s separation from her ex-husband, Carmelo, her love life has been a hot topic in the media. The actress has a wide-spanning circle of female friends throughout Hollywood. This puts her in contact with some of the industry’s most eligible bachelors.

However, the BMF actress has maintained her single status for some time now. Much to fans’ pleasure, she often talks about her dating struggles in interviews. While on Call Her Daddy, she vented about the abundance of young men sliding into her DMs. More recently, she told TMZ that she felt as though no one wants to date her.

In that same conversation with the gossip site, Anthony made it clear that the 22-year-olds attempting to hit on her don’t have much of a chance. Still, she did quote Aaliyah, flirtatiously saying, “age ain’t nothing but a number.”

With Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, it looks as though the mother of one may have to turn this year into a Galentine’s affair. She sat down with The Shade Room for an interview earlier this week. At the time, she candidly discussed some of her relationship regrets.

“I started off really young in my relationship. [I] maybe would have tried to [take] my time a little bit more and learn more about love and partnership and marriage,” Anthony began. “And kind of not just jump right into such a heavy, heavy relationship so quickly.”

Professional basketball player, Carmelo Anthony and wife, television Personality La La Anthony attend the 11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

When asked about her “type” in the same conversation, the 40-year-old shared that she’s not interested in keeping herself in a box. “I want to be open. Like I don’t want to just have a type,” she shared. “I want to be open to maybe a type that I wouldn’t think was my type or something. That’s not the norm that people would expect from me. I think when you are dating, you do have to be open. Because if you have this super checklist, right, then I don’t think you’re gonna find anybody.”

For Anthony, romantic highlights in a man are a great personality, strong communication, and honesty.

In other news, Anthony revealed in another recent interview that she once had aspirations of pursuing a rap career. They obviously never transpired, though she did reveal that her entire top five favourites list is covered by just one artist.

