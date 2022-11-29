La La Anthony and her ex Carmelo were famously known as one of the original “NBA couples.” While their marriage may not have worked out, they still share a son together. Additionally, they’ve gone on to achieve huge career milestones in their respective solo endeavours.

For her part, the actress spends most of her time with her countless celebrity friends or posting glamorous Instagram photos. According to her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month, she’s also been warding off the young men who have been running rampant in her DMs following her divorce.

“When you’re younger, you want to date older guys,” Anthony explained to host Alex Cooper. “And I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys. But when you get older, only younger guys want to date you.”

The 40-year-old went on to describe the phenomena as “the wildest thing.” She added, “Literally, guys will DM me, or wanna take me out. I’ll Google them and I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old?!’ Like, HOW?!”

Anthony said that despite the age gap between them, these younger men are full of confidence when they shoot their shot with her. “‘I wanna take you out, I think you’re amazing.’ And I’m just like, what’s the cut-off?”

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend the 102nd White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 30, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

While she hasn’t had romantic ties to anyone (publicly, at least) following her split from Melo, the Power starlet clearly has no shortage of potential suitors.

She’s had some time to move on without her ex-husband, however, in an interview earlier this year, Anthony admitted that it was “incredibly hard” for her to walk away from the NBA star.

“When it’s good, it’s good. And when it’s bad, it’s bad,” she told Charlamagne Tha God at the time. “Because when it’s bad, then everybody got something to say about it… I went into it because this is somebody I loved. I was leading with love, I wasn’t leading with anything else.”

La La went on, “Walking away on your own and trying to rebuild a life by yourself… I was with him when he was 19 years old, like that’s all I’ve known.”

Read what else the Brooklyn native had to say about her divorce here, and listen to her full Call Her Daddy interview below.