A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.

The gossip blog caught up with the mother of one at LAX recently. At the time, they asked about comments she made last year on the Call Her Daddy podcast. If you didn’t tune in, the Power starlet dished about the men in her DMs, specifically noting that they’re often much younger than her.

“Literally, guys will DM me, or wanna take me out. I’ll Google them and I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old?!’ Like, HOW?!” she told host Alex Cooper.

Since then, it seems Anthony hasn’t had any luck settling down with a suitor. When TMZ asked about her prior comments on the podcast, she said, “I retract my statement. It’s the top of the year and I don’t feel like any guys wanna date me,” she teased with a smile and laugh.

When the interviewer asked her about her dream man’s age, she playfully said, “Age ain’t nothin’ but a number!” while hopping in the backseat of her waiting vehicle. Pressing for more, the journalist prompted her to pick between a 22-year-old guy and a 40-year-old man.

“I prefer whoever is for me,” she wisely responded. “Whoever God says is for me, I’m good with it.” However, she noted afterward that “22 is a little too young.” When it comes to 34, though, “we can do that,” she says.

Before embarking on her journey back into the world of dating, La La was married to NBA player Carmelo Anthony. They were married for seven years, and share one son, 15-year-old Kiyan, who they continue to co-parent.

Kiyan Anthony, Lala Anthony and Carmelo Anthony pose after the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

