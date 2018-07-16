dating life
- LifeLa La Anthony On Her Love Life: "I Don't Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me"During her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicStevie Wonder Praises Ari Lennox & Asks About Her Dating LifeStevie Wonder spoke with Ari Lennox about her dating life during a recent radio appearance.By Cole Blake
- GramLil Uzi Vert Says He "Don't F*ck With" The Girl He's Kissing In Newly Surfaced PhotoLil Uzi Vert clears the air after a photo of him kissing a mysterious woman surfaced earlier today.By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Shares A Few Words For Ariana Grande In "Paper Magazine" FeatureNothing but well wishes. By Chantilly Post
- GossipSkepta & Adele Are Reportedly Dating Shortly After The Singer's DivorceThis is a pairing that no one saw coming.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Makes It Clear She's Dating "Many Men"Wendy Williams' got options. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHalsey Sparks Dating Rumours With Yungblud After LA SpottingHalsey and Yungblud are living their best life. By Chantilly Post
- GossipParis Jackson Reveals She's Bisexual During Instagram Q&AParis Jackson talks about her sexuality but doesn't want any labels.By Chantilly Post