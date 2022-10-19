Stevie Wonder surprised Ari Lennox on the Los Angeles radio station KJLH (102.3 FM), during her recent interview with Tammi Mac. The legendary singer praised Lennox’s singing voice and asked about her current dating situation.

“I just want to let you know that I love your voice, incredibly,” Wonder told Lennox. “I like the energy, I like the innuendos [laughs], all that.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

“Can I ask you a question?” Wonder added. “So who are you gonna marry?”

“Oh, I don’t know, it’s been hell out here. It’s hard. It’s really hard,” Lennox responded.

Wonder then followed up by asking, “Who are you in love with?” to which Lennox replied, “Oh my goodness… my dogs.”

“Oh, your dogs? Am I your dog? Wassup dog!” Wonder said while making barking noises.

Once the clip started making the rounds on social media, many users were quick to assume Wonder was trying to land a date with Lennox.

Lennox’s appearance on KJLH (102.3 FM) comes a month after the release of her sophomore studio album, Age/Sex/Location. The project, which arrived three years after her debut, Shea Butter Baby, features appearances from Lucky Daye, Chlöe, and Summer Walker.

Check out Wonder’s comments with Lennox below.

Stevie Wonder gave Ari Lennox some praise this week. 🥹 All the 🐐 love Ari & value the quality she gives😭😭 That speaks volumes!!! pic.twitter.com/T4p6bQk1n7 — WeLoveAriLennox’s POF Account (@welovearilennox) October 15, 2022

[Via]