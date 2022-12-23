After announcing her “Age/Sex/Location” North America tour last month, Ari Lennox has revealed that it will be her last. Shouting out her supporters, she told her European fans that they won’t get to witness her solo tour “due to reasons out of my control.”

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she wrote on Twitter Thursday. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!”

The “Up Late” singer then added, “Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. See you soon Vegas!”

Following up the success of 2019’s Shea Butter Baby, Lennox released her second studio album Age/Sex/Location this past September, featuring Summer Walker and Lucky Daye.

Her upcoming 2023 tour is set to begin in January and will run until late March. Starting in Las Vegas, stops will also include New York, Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, and Nashville.

The 31-year-old sat down with Billboard earlier this year and revealed that her hit song “Queen Space” was a collaborative effort with both Summer Walker and J. Cole, who founded her label Dreamville Records.

“Summer is an IT Girl. She is modern R&B and phenomenal. [She’s] literally leading and phenomenal at it. I’m just honored that she always showed me love,” she told the outlet in October. “We reached out to her, and ‘Queen Space’ felt incomplete until Summer sent that verse in. [It] changed my life.”

“Cole came in and helped me add a beautiful pre-chorus that wasn’t there and made me fall in love with the record all over again,” Lennox added.

Following Age/Sex/Location’s debut, the album secured the 69th spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

