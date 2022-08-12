age/sex/location
- MusicJ Cole Leaves Ari Lennox Shocked At London ConcertThe Dreamville artists performed "Shea Butter Baby" together in London.By Aron A.
- Music VideosAri Lennox Shares "Waste My Time" Music Video As "age/sex/location" Tour BeginsThe Dreamville starlet's first show will take place at Las Vegas' House of Blues tonight (January 26).By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Says Her "Age/Sex/Location" Tour Will Be Her LastThe "Queen Space" singer will start he North America tour next month.By Jada Ojii
- MusicAri Lennox Performs “POF” & “Waste My Time” On "The Tonight Show"Ari Lennox performed a pair of songs off her latest album, "Age/Sex/Location," on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."By Cole Blake
- ReviewsAri Lennox "age/sex/location" ReviewThe Dreamville songbird fuses grown folks music with her own R&B-Soul stylings.By Erika Marie
- NewsAri Lennox & Lucky Daye Share Soulful R&B Collab, "Boy Bye"The Dreamville diva's "age/sex/location" album arrived on Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAri Lennox Shows Out On "Waste My Time" From Her Sophomore AlbumThe R&B diva nabbed features from Lucky Daye, Chlöe, and Summer Walker on her latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJ. Cole Praises Ari Lennox's "age/sex/location," Compares It To Alicia Keys' Debut LPThe Dreamville leader praised Lennox for being able to make him "feel 14 again" with her latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAri Lennox Heats Things Up On "Leak It" Ft. ChlöeThe track arrives on the Dreamville singer's newly-released album, "age/sex/location."By Erika Marie
- NewsJ. Cole & Ari Lennox In The Studio Before Her Album Releases: WatchJ. Cole couldn't contain his excitement for Ari's new project. By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsAri Lennox & Summer Walker Breeze Through "Queen Space"The toll out to Ari Lennox's forthcoming album "age/sex/location" is in full effect.By Erika Marie
- MusicAri Lennox Explains Meaning Of Her New Album To J. ColeJ. Cole shared a text message exchange he had with Ari Lennox about the meaning of her new album, "Age/Sex/Location."By Cole Blake
- MusicAri Lennox Reveals Cover Art For New Album, "Age/Sex/Location"Ari Lennox has shared the cover art for "Age/Sex/Location," which is releasing next month.By Cole Blake
- NewsAri Lennox Is Sexy & Soulful In Visual To "Hoodie"She also reveals that her next album, "age/sex/location," will arrive next month.By Erika Marie