Ari Lennox’s sophomore album was a long time coming, but when she did finally deliver, fans couldn’t thank her enough. Marking her first full-length release since 2019’s Shea Butter Baby, last year’s age/sex/location saw her working with Summer Walker, Chlöe, and Lucky Daye.

Prior to the 12-track project’s arrival, the Dreamville starlet shared an Away Message EP to set the tone for fans. After they were amazed by her latest studio effort, she quickly let them know of plans for her 2023 tour, which officially begins tonight.

Ari Lennox attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for dcp)

As UDiscoverMusic notes, Lennox will be forming her first show at Las Vegas’ House of Blues later tonight (January 26). To celebrate the kickoff of her time on the road, the 31-year-old is treating fans to a special surprise – the music video for “Waste My Time.”

The track quickly emerged as a fan favourite on age/sex/location and has since amassed upwards of three million streams on Spotify alone.

In her visual, Lennox looks as ethereal as ever. She sweetly croons her lyrics out in a golden bikini while sitting on a cloud. Before that, though, the clip begins with her chatting with a counsellor at Cold Outside University.

When the therapist asks the R&B diva why she keeps repeating the same patterns in her relationships, she ponders. While she thinks, the song begins with, “No d*ck makin’ me stupid / No funny Valentine lovin’ from Cupid.”

“Need someone to get to it / I see you beggin’ so there ain’t no choosin’,” Lennox’s lyrics continue.

While we’re certainly excited to see what her tour has in store, the Washington native previously made it known that this trip around the country will be her last.

Watch Ari Lennox’s “Waste My Time” music video on YouTube above. Afterward, revisit her sophomore age/sex/location album here.

[Via]