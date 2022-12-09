Though Ari Lennox’s 2022 started out on a chaotic note, things have certainly turned around for the R&B diva in recent weeks. After previously sharing her long-awaited age/sex/location sophomore album in September, she’s back again with more music for her fans.

While her latest arrival isn’t an original song, it does find the Dreamville hitmaker putting her spin on a holiday classic – “My Favorite Things.”

“Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens / Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens,” she croons the classic lyrics. “Brown paper packages tied up with strings / These are a few of my favorite things.”

Listeners have been undeniably loving Lennox’s sultry vocals on her newest release. “Ari literally has the perfect voice for Christmas songs… The soulful way,” one YouTube user pointed out.

“Ari could sing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ to me and I’m going to put it on repeat,” someone else joked. “Ummm I need her to do a whole Christmas album,” another person wrote. “I’m going to put it on repeat.”

As she was promoting the song on Instagram, Lennox left a sweet message for her followers. “Hey my loves!!” she began. “I want to give you something special for being so good to me this year.”

The comment section on that post has similarly been flooded with people begging the “Pressure” vocalist to drop off an entire holiday album. It remains unclear if she has any future plans to craft such a project, but our fingers are certainly crossed.

Stream Ari Lennox’s cover of “My Favorite Things” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, make sure to let us know what your favourite holiday song is down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes

Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes

Silver-white winters that melt into springs

These are a few of my favorite things