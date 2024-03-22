Chris Brown Compares Himself To A "Pornstar"

It's no secret that Chris Brown has been feeling himself as of late, and recently, he took to social media to do a bit of self-promotion. The hitmaker decided to share a list of the perks that come along with dating him, letting all of his followers know what he brings to the table. "Dating me is fun," his post reads. "You get a comedian, mental patient, and a pornstar all in one."

His post has gotten mixed reactions from fans, who are sounding off in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. While some users think it sounds like a pretty sweet deal, others wish he would have kept this one to himself. "He too grown to be posting stuff like this. Grow up Christopher," one commenter writes. "I hate when he post like that," another says.

Chris Brown Reveals Some Perks Of Dating Him

Of course, commenters are also out in full force with jokes about some of the less flattering attributes he left off the list. Regardless, fans are glad to see him come through with a lighthearted post, considering some of his recent heated rants. Earlier this month, for example, he went off about mainstream media and "fake" celebrity peers on his Instagram Story. In the post, he made it abundantly clear that he's not out for others' approval.

"I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES," he wrote. "I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE. YOUR FAVE AINT GOT SH*T ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT. AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW." What do you think of Chris Brown claiming that dating him is like dating a pornstar? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

