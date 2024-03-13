Karrueche's Foot Fetish OnlyFans Sparks Chris Brown Commentary

The beauty of OnlyFans is that it allows people to express themselves freely while making some extra money to pay bills or enjoy life. Many everyday people have profiles on the often-NSFW platform, but it's also become a safe space for celebrities to sell salacious content, though not all of them are willing to strip down to their birthday suits. It's no secret that 35-year-old Karrueche Tran is commonly lusted after among fellow entertainers and fans, and now, she's using that to her advantage with an OF profile dedicated to satisfying a specific fetish.

For $25 a month, you can get up close and personal with dozens of photos of Karrueche's feet. On Tuesday (March 12), the California native tweeted out a photo of her tiny arches, toes painted white, in a pretty pair of silver heels. She linked her OF account in the post and has already obtained over 1,000 likes on her 20+ photos and various videos flaunting her feet. "👣 and more feet only! With love, Kae," her page's description reads, making it clear she doesn't plan to get too explicit with her content.

Karrueche Tran Makes Her OnlyFans Debut

Rueche certainly isn't the first public figure to capitalize off her beauty and body. Iggy Azalea and Cardi B both make a killing on the platform, though the former is infinitely more promiscuous than the latter with her posts. Interestingly, a recent double tap from K's ex, Chris Brown, has some theorizing that a reconciliation might be in the works for them.

Fans Push for Reconciliation with Chris Brown

"@chrisbrown, cash her up $200K big bro. Your baby hurting out here," one Twitter/X user wrote beneath Karrueche's promotional post. "How I'm tryna be with Karrueche," another chimed in, adding a photo of a woman's painted toes sitting pretty on a man's face. Will you be subscribing to the starlet's OnlyFans? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

