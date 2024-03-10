Juice WRLD's Ex Ally Lotti Allegedly Selling His Bodily Fluids & Dreads On OnlyFans

Juice WRLD's ex-girlfriend Ally Lotti has done a lot to pay tribute to his memory since his tragic loss in 2019. However, a lot of fans have also called her out for the various ways in which they think she's disrespected and disregarded him over the years. If these accusations are true, then it's sad to see how someone the Chicago creative cared about so much become another person looking for some cash off his name. Moreover, you may have already read out story a few days ago this week about Lotti allegedly selling his clothes on her OnlyFans account. Well, it turns out that there's apparently more where that came from.

Furthermore, an alleged post of Ally Lotti's on her OnlyFans page began to circulate on social media. In it, she supposedly lists "another batch of [Juice WRLD]'s s**t" to bail her current boyfriend out of jail by tomorrow (Monday, March 11). These include various clothing items for hundreds of dollars, a preserved dread of his for $100 or ten for $999, teeth and molars for up to $1,000, and a 1oz vial of his "juice" for $10K. Fans were particularly disgusted and offended by that last item, as they previously ripped Lotti apart for allegedly leaking their sex tape.

Juice WRLD's Ex Alleged Listings Of His Belongings

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that she allegedly tries to sell his stuff online. But it feels like Ally Lotti is just holding onto Juice WRLD's things so she can sell them later in a pinch. "Thanks guys, I work really hard for what I have right now, life is great!" she supposedly wrote at the end of this post. Unless you did subscribe to Lotti's OnlyFans, it's hard to say whether these are fake or legit screenshots. Nevertheless, the track record doesn't paint a pretty picture.

Meanwhile, this is in heavy contrast to legitimate efforts made by Juice's loved ones to preserve his legacy, impact, and memory in a positive and respectful way. His mother, for example, recently launched a crisis text line in her son's honor for those struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse. That helping hand is what he really would've wanted, most likely. For more news and the latest updates on Juice WRLD, stay posted on HNHH.

