Juice WRLD's Mother Honors Son By Launching Crisis Text Line For Mental Health Issues

Juice WRLD's legacy as a commercial giant still looms large, but even more impactful is his work as an advocate and as a deeply resonant artist for folks going through mental health struggles and substance dependency. What's more is that his family, friends, and wider loved ones continue to uphold this strength and power while paying tribute to his life's missions and blessings. Moreover, the rapper and singer's mother Carmela Wallace started a crisis text line (LF999 to 741741) for individuals undergoing similar issues to those that plagued, inspired, and motivated him as a beacon of hope for others. Through this and other initiatives, his story will continue to help folks everywhere.

"'I started @live.free.999 to remove the stigma and normalize conversations around mental health and substance dependency,'" Juice WRLD's mother shared in an Instagram post about the crisis text line last week. "'I want to ensure that no other parent or loved one faces what I’ve faced,' Carmela Wallace, founder of Live Free 999. Carmela, who founded the nonprofit Live Free 999 to honor her son Jarad 'Juice WRLD' Higgins, released a national PSA today – playing on radio and TV stations across the country – highlighting her story and encouraging those in need to reach out to Live Free 999 and @crisistextline for mental health support. #crisistextline #livefree999."

Read More: Juice WRLD’s Essential Verses

Juice WRLD's Mom Launches Crisis Text Line In His Memory For Mental Health Struggles

Furthermore, Live Free 999 wants to combat the stigma around mental health, especially in the Black male community where this can be prevalent. These individuals are not alone, and normalizing initiatives like these provide accessible and immediate assistance to those in need. Before Juice WRLD's overdose in December of 2019, he had agreed to go to rehab with the support of his friends and family following a long string of struggles. Shortly after his tragic loss, Carmela Wallace founded the Live Free 999 Foundation to help young people on similar paths.

Not only that, but her discussion of her son's loss centered around not just substance abuse, but also anxiety and depression. This led to a more open discussion on these issues among the fanbase, and the organization's initiatives and website aim to provide plentiful support and resources. In more urgent cases, the Suicide & Crisis lifeline is reachable at 988. For more news and the latest updates on Juice WRLD, stay logged into HNHH.

LLJW.

Read More: Adam22 Rips Ally Lotti For Selling Juice WRLD Sex Tape, Lena The Plug Grants Lotti Paid Promo The Next Day

[via]