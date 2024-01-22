Adam22 Rips Ally Lotti For Selling Juice WRLD Sex Tape, Lena The Plug Grants Lotti Paid Promo The Next Day

Adam22 and Lena The Plug are two people who certainly know how to get themselves in the headlines. Overall, they found themselves at the center of the whole Jasun Luv OnlyFans tape controversy from last year. Now, however, it seems like Lena is getting some flack due to her association with Juice WRLD's ex, Ally Lotti. If you remember, Lotti was hit with some deserved criticism after attempting to sell her alleged sex tape with Juice WRLD. She was doing this on OnlyFans, and fans were disgusted.

In the aftermath of this, Adam22 took to Twitter with some advice for the model. "If you have a famous boyfriend and he dies here are some suggestions," Adam began. Don’t sell his clothes or give them to your next boyfriend. [Do Not] leave annoying comments on everyone’s IG posts to promote your OnlyFans. Don’t release your sex tapes with said ex on Onlyfans. Maybe also don’t get arrested for shoplifting and meth possession This has been my Ted Talk." However, as Drama Alert reports, the very next day after Adam's tweet, Lena decided to promote Ally Lotti on her page.

Read More: Adam22 Addresses Wooski Beef Rumors

Adam22 Speaks Out

Overall, this was clearly not the best look given everything that has happened. However, Adam attempted to explain it away by saying, "She bought a promo post. That's it." Fans immediately replied to Adam, questioning his and Lena's moral compass. "Anything for a buck," one fan wrote. "No jumper will promote everything for the right price," said another. Needless to say, many were let down by the whole thing. After all, many No Jumper fans were the ones who were early on Juice WRLD's wave, and still support the artist posthumously.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Should Lena have accepted Ally Lotti's money? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their latest releases.

Read More: Adam22 Discusses Zion Williamson And Moriah Mills Drama