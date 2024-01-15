Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Ally Lotti Leaks Alleged Sex Tape On OnlyFans And Promptly Gets Ripped By His Fans

Fans are not happy with Ally Lotti, and understandably so.

BYAlexander Cole
2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - Which Stage - Day 3

Juice WRLD was an artist who changed the game in terms of hip-hop and melody. Although his career was cut short due to his tragic death, his legacy lives on. Overall, he is beloved by his fans, and the artists he inspired continue to dominate the charts. His sound is one that is extremely memorable, and he gave us some classic tracks during his time on earth. Unfortunately, on numerous occasions, it has felt like his legacy has been disrespected. For instance, unnecessary posthumous albums and the antics of his girlfriend Ally Lotti have left a bad taste in people's mouths.

Speaking of Ally Lotti, one of her more recent controversies involved selling Juice's underwear and other belongings to fans. Now, however, she is stooping to a serious low point. On her OnlyFans, Lotti has begun sending her subscribers an unlockable video for $30. As she explains in her caption, this is a sex tape between her and Juice. No one has confirmed whether this is truly the case, although there is no doubt that this is all very troubling.

Juice WRLD Caught In Unfortunate Controversy

“F*cked by my famous ex. Hackers are trying to threaten me to leak my old sex tape with my ex fiance Juice WRLD," she explained. "IDGAF anymore. I’ll leak it myself. It’s a long time since I have been fucked rough with some big black c*ck like this. I am so mad that I am adding every nude I ever sent him. I know you will at least enjoy it. Can’t believe I am actually sending this but I can’t be threatened anymore.” Subsequently, Lotti was hit with lots of hate on Twitter. After all, Juice is beloved, and his fans were perturbed by how brazen this attempt for attention is.

Fans React

You can check out some of the reactions to Lotti's leak, below. Let us know what you think of this, in the comments section. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. There is a lot of great music set to drop this year.

