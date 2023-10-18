Juice WRLD’s Estate And Dr. Luke Sued For “Not Enough” Royalties

The estate of late rapper Juice WRLD and Dr. Luke are being sued for allegedly failing to credit and properly pay one of the co-writers of the 2021 Fighting Demons track, "Not Enough." PD Beats, born Pierre Orpheus DeJournette, claims in the suit that he hasn't received his fair share of revenue from the song. He believes that due to his alleged contributions, he should “equally own the copyrights.”

According to DeJournette, he contributed by “writing the beats and programming the 808s." The suit also claims that the song features his “original guitar, performance, and production." He argues that without his contribution, the song would be “missing key elements that form the basis of the subject song’s audience appeal.” Allegedly, he was listed as a co-writer in certain cases. The suit, however, fails to disclose where. He's pushing for the court to formally declare him a co-writer of the song, and to grant him the payment he believes he's due.

Alleged Co-Writer Seeking Credit, Revenue

“Defendants have released, marketed, distributed, and monetized the subject song without accrediting or providing PD Beats his proportional share of the revenue,” the suit reads. “Defendants have failed to meaningfully respond, necessitating this action.” At the time of writing, reps for Dr. Luke and Juice WRLD's estate have yet to comment.

This isn't the only legal battle Dr. Luke's been wrapped up in as of late, however. Back in June, the record producer also reached a settlement with Kesha. They had been battling it out in court for years over allegations that he sexually assaulted her in 2005. "Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened," Kesha wrote following the settlement. Dr. Luke has maintained his innocence since the pop star originally sued him in 2014. What do you think of the lawsuit against Juice WRLD's estate and Dr. Luke? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

