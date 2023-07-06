Yesterday a new Juice WRLD song called “Biscotti In The Air” leaked online. The song was reportedly meant to be the lead single from Juice’s next posthumous album The Party Never Ends. Now Juice’s friend and frequent collaborator DJ Scheme has taken to Twitter to give his thoughts on the leak. “Biscotti leaked I guess how is it guys,” his first tweet says. While he seemed disappointed to learn that the song was out at first, he changed his tune with later tweets.

“I never seen anyones fans really go crazy for leaks like Juices.. Its such a beautiful thing bc I know the love for these songs come from ur hearts 🖤 LLJW,” he said in a follow-up tweet. “Thank you guys for keeping him alive things like This bring me back to when we were all together.” Juice WRLD’s notoriously prolific recording style left hundreds of songs in the vault after his tragic death. Much like other artists who record a lot of material like Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert, Juice has been susceptible to leaks often.

DJ Scheme Speaks On Juice WRLD Leaks

Even though it’s been more than three years since Juice Wrld’s death he continues to have more material released. When Young Thug released a special “Metro’s Version” of his new album Business Is Business, Juice Wrld was included. The track Money saw Juice teaming up with both Young Thug and Nicki Minaj. He’s also featured on a new song that serves as the lead single from an upcoming Lyrical Lemonade album.

“Doomsday” sees Juice Wrld teaming up with Cordae over an Eminem instrumental. The song was reportedly recorded over 4 years ago but was just released last week. It’s the second new track from Juice to drop this year. Back in March, he released another new track called “The Light.” His upcoming album The Party Never Ends doesn’t yet have an official release date planned. What do you think of new Juice Wrld songs leaking? Let us know in the comment section below.

