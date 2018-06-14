DJ SCheme
- MusicNew Playboi Carti Snippet Shared By DJ SchemeMany fans think he could be gearing up to release new material soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Scheme Reacts To Juice WRLD Single LeakingDJ Scheme commented on a new Juice Wrld song leaking.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Scheme Announces New Juice WRLD SongJuice WRLD has new music on the way.By Aron A.
- SongsDJ Scheme, Danny Towers, & Ski Mask The Slump God Are Swimming In "Florida Water" With Luh Tyler: New SingleDJ Scheme last made his presence felt in late 2020 with the arrival of his debut "FAMILY" album.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefLil Yachty Suggests Bryce Hall Is Overreacting To Addison Rae LyricLil Yachty reminds TikTok star Bryce Hall that it's just entertainment. By Aron A.
- AnticsLil Yachty Wants No TikTok Smoke With TikTok Star Bryce HallLil Yachty continues to troll TikTok star Bryce Hall after namedropping his "TikTok girlfriend" Addison Rae on DJ Scheme's album. By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Scheme Divulges On XXXTentacion x Juice WRLD CollabDJ Scheme confirmed that the XXXTentacion x Juice WRLD track does, in fact, exist.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture, Lil Uzi Vert & 2 Chainz Run This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistPlus, new music from Kanye West, Rich The Kid & NBA Youngboy, Kodak Black, DJ Scheme, and more.By Aron A.
- BeefDJ Scheme Rips Into Zack Fox Over XXXTentacion JokeDJ Scheme has had enough. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKodak Black Gives $50K To XXXTentacion's Infant Son, According To DJ SchemeThe rapper may be behind bars, but he still wants to help his slain friend's little boy.By Erika Marie
- MusicXXXTentacion's Mother Reveals Name Of His Unborn ChildThe baby shower for XXXTentacion's unborn child went down as planned.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Cover Art For "Skins" RevealedXXXTENTACION's upcoming project "Skins" is on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicVic Mensa Defends XXXTentacion Diss, Condemns "Championing Abusers"Vic Mensa doubles down. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicVic Mensa Allegedly Disses XXXTentacion At BET Awards With X's Mom In AttendanceDJ Scheme slams Vic Mensa for allegedly harshing XXXTentacion's name at a live event.By Devin Ch
- MusicFat Nick Announces "Generation Numb" Tour With Dates Across North AmericaFat Nick will take his talents across North America.By Devin Ch
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Announces "Ski Meets World" TourSki Mask The Slump God is coming to a city near you.By Aron A.