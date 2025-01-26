XXXTENTACION's son recently celebrated his sixth birthday, and DJ Scheme set up a FaceTime call with his favorite streamer IShowSpeed so he could wish him a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday [red heart emoji] LIL Neph Wanted To Meet His Fav Creator [smiling emoji] (connection was a lil bad but speed still told him HBD)," Scheme captioned a social media post with a screenshot of the interaction. It's very heartening to see this, especially as some debunked controversies continue to swirl around the late Florida rapper's tragic passing. While some fans rightfully point out this kind of content as potentially exploitative or voyeuristic, everyone involved here seemed to handle it with a due level of respect.

For those unaware, IShowSpeed is a very popular streamer and content creator who has resonated with a predominantly young audience, including the son of XXXTENTACION. This is one of many tributes and signs of respect that the streaming and content creation community has shown to X following his passing, regardless of any controversies that he faced in his time on this planet. It's clear that his legacy will endure for years to come, and that many new listeners continue to find solace in his music and craft.

XXXTENTACION's Son Meets IShowSpeed

"When I heard 'Jocelyn Flores' for the first time, it completely took me by surprise," engineer Koen Heldens reflected on his work with XXXTENTACION. "I had this image of XXXTentacion as a face-tatted SoundCloud rapper, but the raw emotion in 'Jocelyn Flores' was completely different from what I expected. X also had another track for me to mix: 'F**K Love' featuring Trippie Redd. That’s how we started working together – almost by chance. X had a way of manifesting things quickly, and it felt like fate that I mixed 'Jocelyn Flores' on my birthday."