IShowSpeed In Disbelief After Asian Woman Uses N-Word During Talent Show Stream

IShowSpeed recently hosted a talent show on stream, and was caught off guard when one contestant used some unexpected language. The contestant in question was an Asian woman with glasses, and she performed songs by Kanye West and NBA YoungBoy. At first, it seemed like Speed was enjoying the show, but that all came to a screeching halt when she began repeating lyrics containing the N-word.

She did this while reciting Ye's track "WW3," leaving the internet personality in shock, as captured by FearBuck. He kept saying “what” in response to her use of the word, making it clear that he was in disbelief. Despite his reaction, the woman kept going, indicating she didn't care that what she was saying was potentially offensive.

This isn't the first time Speed has run into a situation like this, however. He visited Bulgaria back in 2024, and during his trip, locals were under the impression that it was okay to use the N-word in front of him. He also went to China earlier this month, where he was called the N-word during a freestyle. “You know I’m Chinese, you Black/ But I can speak Chinese, you a n****r," his opponent rapped.

IShowSpeed China

That wasn't the only bizarre encounter he had while in China either. At another point in his trip, a woman told Speed she was racist during a stream. He asked her to confirm this was the case, and she doubled down. The woman added that she loved Speed's girlfriend Vanessa Anne Williams because in her words, "she’s white people.”

Fortunately, not all of Speed's interactions in recent months have been this strange. In January of this year, for example, he got to meet XXXTENTACION's son Gekyume on a FaceTime call. DJ Scheme helped set the wholesome meeting up in honor of the child's sixth birthday.