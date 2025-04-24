IShowSpeed In Disbelief After Asian Woman Uses N-Word During Talent Show Stream

BY Caroline Fisher 798 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
IShowSpeed Asian Word Uses N-Word Pop Culture News
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 28: Darren Jason Watkins Jr. aka IShowSpeed attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A guest on IShowSpeed's livestream performed songs by Kanye West and NBA YoungBoy, and knew every single lyric.

IShowSpeed recently hosted a talent show on stream, and was caught off guard when one contestant used some unexpected language. The contestant in question was an Asian woman with glasses, and she performed songs by Kanye West and NBA YoungBoy. At first, it seemed like Speed was enjoying the show, but that all came to a screeching halt when she began repeating lyrics containing the N-word.

She did this while reciting Ye's track "WW3," leaving the internet personality in shock, as captured by FearBuck. He kept saying “what” in response to her use of the word, making it clear that he was in disbelief. Despite his reaction, the woman kept going, indicating she didn't care that what she was saying was potentially offensive.

This isn't the first time Speed has run into a situation like this, however. He visited Bulgaria back in 2024, and during his trip, locals were under the impression that it was okay to use the N-word in front of him. He also went to China earlier this month, where he was called the N-word during a freestyle. “You know I’m Chinese, you Black/ But I can speak Chinese, you a n****r," his opponent rapped.

Read More: IShowSpeed Brings Chaos And Star Power To DICK’S Sporting Goods

IShowSpeed China

That wasn't the only bizarre encounter he had while in China either. At another point in his trip, a woman told Speed she was racist during a stream. He asked her to confirm this was the case, and she doubled down. The woman added that she loved Speed's girlfriend Vanessa Anne Williams because in her words, "she’s white people.” 

Fortunately, not all of Speed's interactions in recent months have been this strange. In January of this year, for example, he got to meet XXXTENTACION's son Gekyume on a FaceTime call. DJ Scheme helped set the wholesome meeting up in honor of the child's sixth birthday.

"Happy Birthday Gekyume [heart emoji]," he captioned a post about the moment. "LIL Neph Wanted To Meet His Fav Creator (connection was a lil bad but speed still told him HBD)."

Read More: XXXTENTACION's Son Meets His Favorite Streamer IShowSpeed For His Birthday

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.2K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.4K
The Streamer Awards hosted by QTCinderella Viral XXXTENTACION's Son Meets His Favorite Streamer IShowSpeed For His Birthday 7.6K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.5K