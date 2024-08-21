Drake Hilariously Asks Kai Cenat & iShowSpeed To Clear Up His Confusion About Minecraft

Drake is a funny guy.

Drake remains one of the most popular artists in the entire world. Despite his recent feud with Kendrick Lamar, there is no denying that Drizzy maintains a rabid fanbase. Overall, he has ride or die fans that will defend him until the very end. Moreover, his Spotify streams are doing just fine right now, even if his most recent releases haven't had the impact he would have hoped for. If anything, the artist still has some incredibly famous friends, especially in the streaming world.

One of those friends is none other than Kai Cenat. These two have had conversations in the past, although they have yet to officially stream together. One has to figure that a collab of this sort is likely to happen sooner rather than later. However, last night, Drake found himself concerned with Cenat's marathon stream with iShowSpeed. The two megastars are playing Minecraft, a game meant for kids that can be pretty aimless. This confused the superstar artist, who texted Kai in the middle of the stream with some questions.

Read More: Lil Yachty Sends Drake Fans Into A Frenzy By Unfollowing Him On IG

Drake x Kai Cenat

In the clip above, you can see Kai alert Speed to the fact that Drake just texted them to ask what the point of Minecraft is. The visual of Drake being confused by the game is pretty humorous, and now, the clip is beginning to make the rounds online. Perhaps Drake should download the game and hop online. If he were to stream this with Speed and Kai, it would likely be much bigger than his Fortnite stream with Ninja, which is really saying something.