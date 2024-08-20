Drake Brutally Trolled By Dricus Du Plessis Following Israel Adesanya's Aganozing Defeat

Not great for Drake's wallet.

Drake is someone who likes to make various wagers on sports. Overall, it was an affliction that was highlighted in Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Meet The Grahams." However, at this stage, it appears as though Drizzy does not care. He continues to place bets on various sports, and he does it because of his deal with Stake. In fact, much has been made about whether or not Drake is even putting up his own money. The allegation is that Stake funds every single one of his bets.

This past weekend, Drake placed a bet on Israel Adesanya, who was fighting against Dricus Du Plessis. It was the biggest fight on this past weekend's UFC card, and fans were excited to see how it would all play out. Knowing that Drizzy bet on Izzy, it was almost a guarantee that Du Plessis was going to win. In the end, that is exactly what happened. Du Plessis won via submission, and following the big win, he took to Twitter to thank Drake for cursing his opponent.

Drake Loses Another Bet

"From the bottom of my heart once again THANK YOU @Drake," Du Plessis wrote on Twitter. At this point, the Drake curse seems to be incredibly real. While this might hurt Drake fans to hear, it doesn't work out so well when he bets on certain teams and athletes. The most recent example of all of this working for Drizzy, was when he bet on the Kansas City Chiefs a while back. That actually worked out for him quite nicely, and we're sure he will bet on them again in the future.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Drake might be gambling a bit too much? Did you watch the Adesanya and Du Plessis fight and if so, how did you enjoy it?