DJ Akademiks Hints At Drake's Next Move

DJ Akademiks says that Drake is working on a new music video, after dropping 100 gigabytes of content for fans earlier this month. That release featured behind-the-scenes videos and three new tracks. They included: “It’s Up,” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red,” and “Housekeeping Knows,” featuring Latto. Further details on the music video are unclear. Akademiks made the report on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

"Music video otw," he wrote. Fans had mixed responses to the news. "Drake down bad.. he should end his washed career now!" one user replied to Ak's post. Another added: "Tbh AK should just be a Drake fan page cause this is where we always getting the new exclusive from Drake."

Drake Performs At Coachella

Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017, in Indio, California.

In addition to the music video, Drake previously confirmed that he's working on a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. Celebrating his OVO artist's 31st birthday, last month, Drake wrote on Instagram: "More life to the late night serenader 6 side sound creator owl gang crusader melodies that persuade her baby making music to put her in labour none greater PartyNextDoor stay tuned real soon." The following month, Awaiz Punjani asked Party for his favorite song with Drake, to which he responded: “The one we doing right now – all 15 we doing right now.”

