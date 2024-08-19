DJ Akademiks Hints At Drake's Next Move

LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03 DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California.
DJ Akademiks says a new music video is on the way.

DJ Akademiks says that Drake is working on a new music video, after dropping 100 gigabytes of content for fans earlier this month. That release featured behind-the-scenes videos and three new tracks. They included: “It’s Up,” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red,” and “Housekeeping Knows,” featuring Latto. Further details on the music video are unclear. Akademiks made the report on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

"Music video otw," he wrote. Fans had mixed responses to the news. "Drake down bad.. he should end his washed career now!" one user replied to Ak's post. Another added: "Tbh AK should just be a Drake fan page cause this is where we always getting the new exclusive from Drake."

Drake Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017, in Indio, California.

In addition to the music video, Drake previously confirmed that he's working on a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. Celebrating his OVO artist's 31st birthday, last month, Drake wrote on Instagram: "More life to the late night serenader 6 side sound creator owl gang crusader melodies that persuade her baby making music to put her in labour none greater PartyNextDoor stay tuned real soon." The following month, Awaiz Punjani asked Party for his favorite song with Drake, to which he responded: “The one we doing right now – all 15 we doing right now.”

DJ Akademiks Reveals Drake's Music Video Plan

DJ Akademiks has been closely aligned with Drake throughout the Toronto rapper's recent beef with Kendrick Lamar. Weeks before the 100 Gigs release, he reported that Drake had more music dropping soon. Check out his post regarding a new music video on X above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

