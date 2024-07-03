Drake Heaps Praise On "Late Night Serenader" PartyNextDoor In Birthday Tribute

Drake labeled PartyNextDoor the "late night serenader" who makes "melodies that persuade her" in a birthday tribute on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. The OVO singer turned 31 years old on July 3rd. He was famously the first artist to sign with Drake's iconic record label. "More life to the late night serenader 6 side sound creator owl gang crusader melodies that persuade her baby making music to put her in labour none greater @partynextdoor," Drake captioned a photo of the singer. "Stay tuned real soon."

Drake & PartyNextDoor Perform Together In N.Y.C.

Party made headlines, earlier this week, for feuding with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih. After they all teamed up for "Wait On It," Party posted on X (formerly Twitter): "I'm finna make these n***as cry... Bryson Chris; and Jeremih... enjoy, the nights, of your life. Doing videos, at 34, that b***h broke. I know 5 rnb singers who broke." His ex, Desma, made an appearance in the music video for the group's collaboration. After Party deleted the post, Brown came out and claimed that the OVO Sound singer attempted to apologize to him. "N****s speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract sh*t," he wrote on X. "NAW N***A, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me." Hours later, Party posted: "To be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys…. sh*t happens."