Drake Heaps Praise On "Late Night Serenader" PartyNextDoor In Birthday Tribute

Party Next Door Live
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) PartyNextDoor and Drake attend Party Next Door Live at S.O.B.'s on October 23, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Drake teased having more music in store with the OVO singer.

Drake labeled PartyNextDoor the "late night serenader" who makes "melodies that persuade her" in a birthday tribute on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. The OVO singer turned 31 years old on July 3rd. He was famously the first artist to sign with Drake's iconic record label. "More life to the late night serenader 6 side sound creator owl gang crusader melodies that persuade her baby making music to put her in labour none greater @partynextdoor," Drake captioned a photo of the singer. "Stay tuned real soon."

When Our Generation Music reposted the message on Instagram, fans made plenty of references to Drake's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. On Lamar's track, "Not Like Us," he disses several of Drake's associates, at one point rapping: "Party at the party, playin' with his nose now."

Drake & PartyNextDoor Perform Together In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Drake (r) performs with PartyNextDoor at S.O.B.'s on October 23, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Party made headlines, earlier this week, for feuding with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih. After they all teamed up for "Wait On It," Party posted on X (formerly Twitter): "I'm finna make these n***as cry... Bryson Chris; and Jeremih... enjoy, the nights, of your life. Doing videos, at 34, that b***h broke. I know 5 rnb singers who broke." His ex, Desma, made an appearance in the music video for the group's collaboration. After Party deleted the post, Brown came out and claimed that the OVO Sound singer attempted to apologize to him. "N****s speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract sh*t," he wrote on X. "NAW N***A, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me." Hours later, Party posted: "To be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys…. sh*t happens."

Drake Celebrates PartyNextDoor's Birthday

Check out Drake's post for Party's birthday above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and PartyNextDoor on HotNewHipHop.

