Chris Brown Demands Public Apology From PartyNextDoor After Twitter Spat

2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)
Chris Brown has fired back.

Chris Brown wants a public apology from PartyNextDoor after the singer called him as well as Bryson Tiller and Jeremih out on X (formerly Twitter). Party took issue with his ex, Desma, making an appearance in the music video for the group's collaboration, "Wait On It." "I'm finna make these n***as cry..." Party wrote in one since-deleted tweet. "Bryson Chris; and Jeremih... enjoy, the nights, of your life. Doing videos, at 34, that b***h broke. I know 5 rnb singers who broke." He didn't explain why he wasn't happy with the move.

Later in the night, Brown hopped on X to claim that Party attempted to reach out to him behind the scenes to apologize. "N****s speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract sh*t," he wrote. "NAW N***A, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me." Fans in the replies were loving the drama. "Breezy posted on X for the first time in 5yrs and it's a dig at someone," one user remarked. Another fan added: "Who wants to smoke with CHRIS BREEZY?? NO ONE."

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Blasts Jeremih, Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller Over Their New Music Video

Chris Brown Performs At Lovers & Friends Music Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Chris Brown performs during the Lovers & Friends Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

"Wait On It" marks Jeremih's first single from an upcoming music series he's working on that will encompass three seven-song EPs and an eventual album. He hasn't released a full-length project since 2015's Late Nights. Check out Party and Brown's full back-and-forth below.

Chris Brown Fires Back At PartyNextDoor

The drama with Brown comes after Party dropped his latest album, PartyNextDoor 4, earlier this year. Additionally, Party reportedly brought Jeremih out at a concert on Thursday so their relationship seems to have taken an abrupt turn south. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris Brown as well as Party on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Opens Up On The Motivation Behind His New Album

[Via]

