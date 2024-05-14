PARTYNEXTDOOR Opens Up On The Motivation Behind His New Album

Wireless Festival 2018
PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England.

PND's inspiration came from a few surprising places.

Last month, PARTYNEXTDOOR released his new album P4. It's the first new album the OVO R&B star has dropped since 2020 when he released PARTYMOBILE. It's the first new entry in his self-titled series in 8 years since the 3rd edition dropped in 2016. For the new album he chose to go with no features and handles the entire 14-song tracklist on his own. That's why it's no surprise that it was one of his most personal albums yet. Earlier this week PND took to Twitter to explain some of the motivation behind various songs on the new album.

"This album was full of self reflection, being a good guy, tryna to stick to my mother’s morals while having my way for so long, being in lust, being in love & being heartbroken, dealing with friends and family passing away. being empathetic but revengeful & never looking back" the R&B singer said in a recent tweet. In the replies, fans debate which track from the new album is their favorite. The new record has received rave reviews from R&B fans in the weeks since it dropped. Check out the tweet he made explaining the motivation behind his new music below.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Wants To Give Everything He Has To A "Real Woman"

PARTYNEXTDOOR Discusses "P4"

Just a few days after P4 dropped, PND's fans got even more great news. He announced the "Sorry I'm Outside" tour dates revealing where he'll be playing shows later this year. He's already played a few festivals like Rolling Loud Los Angeles earlier this year. But there's still plenty of deep cuts remaining on the album that haven't had their live debuts yet. Tickets for the tour have already gone on sale with fans once again taking to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming shows.

What do you think of the details PARTYNEXTDOOR shared about what inspired him while writing his new album? Which of the songs on the album have been your favorite since it dropped? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Wants To See Things Through On "Make It To The Morning"

