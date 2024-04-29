PARTYNEXTDOOR Wants To See Things Through On "Make It To The Morning"

You know what kind of vibes you are going to get whenever PARTYNEXTDOOR drops a new album. That is especially the case when it is a self-titled release. Over the weekend, the sensual R&B balladeer returned with PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4), the first entry in the series since 2016. It is also his first record since 2020, so this is an exciting time to be fan of the Mississauga, Ontario native. One song that we have been enjoying from this new PARTYNEXTDOOR album is "Make It To The Morning."

The veteran sticks to his tried-and-true formula of moody slow-mo sounds on this cut, just like the rest of the album does. "M a k e I t T o T h e M o r n i n g" sees PARTY singing passionately about wanting to give this girl he is seeing a chance, even though she seems to be problematic. It appears that this song is depicting their first time seeing each other and instead of his normal routine and of a same-night stand, he wants to make it to the next day.

Listen To "Make It To The Morning" By PARTYNEXTDOOR

"I don't wanna fight with ya, tryna end my night with ya / Don't let yo' mind getcha, I wanna vibe with you," he sings. In terms of the quality of the track, it does have a solid melody and the expected solid vocals. Really, it is not anything offensive to PARTY fans, and it should be one of the more revisited songs on the album. Be sure to give it a listen with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "Make It To The Morning" by PARTYNEXTDOOR? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? Where do you rank this installment in the PND series and why? What songs have you being revisiting the most? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding PARTYNEXTDOOR. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's the spinnin' and spinnin' again for me

My shawty gon' spin back again for me

Yeah, I know I say it all the time, but I promise

And let's just say it'll take a little more patience, ooh

'Cause the s*** I did last night, I'm not real proud of

Oh, yeah, yeah

