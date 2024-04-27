PARTYNEXTDOOR's New Album Getting Heaps Of Love From Fans

BYLavender Alexandria148 Views
Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW - Day 1
PARTYNEXTDOOR at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the The Four Seasons on March 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

R&B fans are eating up the long-awaited PND4.

Overnight, OVO R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR released his highly-anticipated new album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. The project is his first in 4 years since 2020's PARTYMOBILE and the first new entry into his self-titled series of projects since the third edition in 2016. It grabbed plenty of attention right when it was announced due to its incredibly evocative album cover. Fans eventually tracked down the model who poses on the NSFW cover in the wake of it's reveal.

The new album was preceded by 4 singles and adds an additional 10 new songs for a runtime grand total of 14 tracks and 45 minutes. Singles like R e s e n t m e n t and H e r O l d F r i e n d s were racking up million of streams long before the album dropped. But all day fans have been consuming the album in full and sharing their thoughts on it to social media. That's exactly why you can tell that the reception for the album has been overwhelmingly positive. R&B fans continually praise the vibes of the instrumentals and the sensual performances PND delivers. Check out just some of the love fans have shown the album today below.

PARTYNEXTDOOR Fans Are Loving His New Album

Much of the discussion of the album leading up to its release revolved around the controversial album cover. The NSFW cover grabbed a ton of attention as soon as it was announced and fans wondered if they would be able to get their hands on a physical copy. A few days later PND confirmed that fan buying a vinyl copy of the album would get the original cover with a tweet unveiling the pre-order.

What do you think of the new PARTYNEXTDOOR album? Do you have a favorite track from the project yet? Do you plan on seeing him live the next time he goes on tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
