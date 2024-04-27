PARTYNEXTDOOR's New Album Getting Heaps Of Love From Fans

Overnight, OVO R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR released his highly-anticipated new album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. The project is his first in 4 years since 2020's PARTYMOBILE and the first new entry into his self-titled series of projects since the third edition in 2016. It grabbed plenty of attention right when it was announced due to its incredibly evocative album cover. Fans eventually tracked down the model who poses on the NSFW cover in the wake of it's reveal.

The new album was preceded by 4 singles and adds an additional 10 new songs for a runtime grand total of 14 tracks and 45 minutes. Singles like R e s e n t m e n t and H e r O l d F r i e n d s were racking up million of streams long before the album dropped. But all day fans have been consuming the album in full and sharing their thoughts on it to social media. That's exactly why you can tell that the reception for the album has been overwhelmingly positive. R&B fans continually praise the vibes of the instrumentals and the sensual performances PND delivers. Check out just some of the love fans have shown the album today below.

PARTYNEXTDOOR Fans Are Loving His New Album

Much of the discussion of the album leading up to its release revolved around the controversial album cover. The NSFW cover grabbed a ton of attention as soon as it was announced and fans wondered if they would be able to get their hands on a physical copy. A few days later PND confirmed that fan buying a vinyl copy of the album would get the original cover with a tweet unveiling the pre-order.

What do you think of the new PARTYNEXTDOOR album? Do you have a favorite track from the project yet? Do you plan on seeing him live the next time he goes on tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

