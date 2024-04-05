PartyNextDoor Album Cover: Naked Woman's BD Haiti Babii Speaks Out

Over the last few days, the PartyNextDoor album cover for P4 has been going viral online. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. The album cover depicts a naked woman who has her back arched to depict a tattoo with the project name. Moreover, it is all from a POV perspective, which makes it that much more NSFW and suggestive. Having said that, not everyone is a fan of the cover. Some find it crass and disrespectful. However, there are some people out there who have admitted to being turned on by it all.

With this cover making the rounds online, people have been trying to figure out who the woman is on the cover. Well, as it turns out, the woman has a child with Haiti Babii. In the Instagram story below, you can see that Haiti Babii had a message about everything. However, it doesn't seem like he is upset. Instead, he just wanted to address what was going on, before anyone tried to say something slick.

PartyNextDoor Album Cover Continues To Make Waves

"I didn't know my child's mother stripped or did only fans or was apart of PND rollout," Haiti Babii wrote. "I'm not posting to shame or humiliate her because I know shes living her dream." Needless to say, this is a very mature response given the circumstances. We're sure it must have been quite the shock for the artist to have seen this. Either way, the rollout seems to be working, as everyone can't stop talking about it.

Let us know what you think of this situation with the PartyNextDoor album cover, in the comments section down below. Do you think Party will end up changing his cover due to societal pressures? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

