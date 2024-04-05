PartyNextDoor Album Cover: Naked Woman's BD Haiti Babii Speaks Out

Haiti Babii had some words about what he saw from PND's new album cover.

BYAlexander Cole
Charlie XCX And PartyNextDoor In Concert - Detroit, MI

Over the last few days, the PartyNextDoor album cover for P4 has been going viral online. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. The album cover depicts a naked woman who has her back arched to depict a tattoo with the project name. Moreover, it is all from a POV perspective, which makes it that much more NSFW and suggestive. Having said that, not everyone is a fan of the cover. Some find it crass and disrespectful. However, there are some people out there who have admitted to being turned on by it all.

With this cover making the rounds online, people have been trying to figure out who the woman is on the cover. Well, as it turns out, the woman has a child with Haiti Babii. In the Instagram story below, you can see that Haiti Babii had a message about everything. However, it doesn't seem like he is upset. Instead, he just wanted to address what was going on, before anyone tried to say something slick.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Wants To Give Everything He Has To A "Real Woman"

PartyNextDoor Album Cover Continues To Make Waves

"I didn't know my child's mother stripped or did only fans or was apart of PND rollout," Haiti Babii wrote. "I'm not posting to shame or humiliate her because I know shes living her dream." Needless to say, this is a very mature response given the circumstances. We're sure it must have been quite the shock for the artist to have seen this. Either way, the rollout seems to be working, as everyone can't stop talking about it.

Let us know what you think of this situation with the PartyNextDoor album cover, in the comments section down below. Do you think Party will end up changing his cover due to societal pressures? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: PartyNextDoor "PND 4": What We Know

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Wireless Festival 2018MusicPartyNextDoor & His Wildly NSFW Album Cover Has The Whole Internet At A Loss For Words
Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW - Day 1MusicPartyNextDoor Album Cover: NSFW Image Makes Its Way To Upcoming Vinyl Release
partynextdoor-pnd-4MusicPartyNextDoor "PND 4": What We Know
Wireless Festival - Day 1 - LondonMusicPARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals Release Date For His Next Album