PartyNextDoor Album Cover: NSFW Image Makes Its Way To Upcoming Vinyl Release

Over the last few days, the PartyNextDoor album cover has seemingly been a huge talking point over on social media. For those who may not know, his cover for PND 4 features a naked woman from a POV position. Furthermore, she is in a compromising pose which reveals a tattoo with the album name on it. Overall, this became a viral image on social media. Furthermore, it led to a debate about whether or not the album cover was in good taste. After all, these kinds of images can certainly make fans a bit uneasy if they aren't used to it.

The project will be dropping on April 26th, and PartyNextDoor is certainly using this as an opportunity to promote his new body of work. For instance, he revealed that the P4 vinyl version is currently available for pre-order. Some fans were curious as to whether or not the album cover was simply an April Fool's prank. However, we know it wasn't because in the vinyl promo from April 2nd, Party revealed that his NSFW album art will, indeed, be the vinyl cover as well.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals Release Date For His Next Album

PartyNextDoor To Drop Soon

This is definitely a smart move for the artist. Although some may not want to own this album art, there are plenty of others who do. Not to mention, there is a certain novelty factor to it that plays a role. Also, if you already have a collection of Party vinyls, you kind of have to go out and get this one. Only time will tell if the album is just as raunchy as the cover itself.

Let us know what you think of PartyNextDoor and his new album cover, in the comments section down below. Do you believe the cover is too crass? Should he have gone with something else or is this the perfect marketing tool? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake Labels PARTYNEXTDOOR "The Real GOAT" Ahead Of New Single

[Via]