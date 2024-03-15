PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals Release Date For His Next Album

PARTYNEXTDOOR is an artist who has always captivated fans. Overall, he is one of the most influential r&b artists of the last decade. Numerous clones of PND have been birthed as of late. One could look at the rise of 4batz and attribute it to the foundation laid by someone like Party. However, it has been a while since he dropped off some new music. Recently, Drake said that Party was on the verge of a new release, and on Friday, the artist made good on that prophecy. His song "Real Woman" is now out on streaming.

As you would expect, the new PARTYNEXTDOOR is a dreamy track that has those slow and drawn-out passages that made PND's music stand out in the first place. It is a solid return for him, and fans are excited about what is coming next. He even spoke about the track with Zane Lowe. “I want to say I’m an empath, right? I want to say I’m an empath. I feel hard. I feel hard. And to be able to express it, I think that’s one advantage I’ve always recognized, which is maybe why I’m able to, why I decided to mostly be into writing," he explained. "And as I grow older, it’s just more calm in everyone’s life. These things and relationships and where it takes you. It’s a blessing and a curse. It’s a blessing and a curse.”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Is Dropping Soon

As for a new project, well, fans can expect one on April 26th. This is an announcement that was made in the tweet above. Overall, that is in about a month and a half from now. Sure it is a long way away, but it is definitely something to look forward to. Hopefully, we get more singles as that release date approaches.

