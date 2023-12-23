PartyNextDoor Calls Himself The "SoundCloud King" But The Internet Disagrees

PartyNextDoor has declared himself the "SoundCloud King" in a new TikTok. His primary argument is that no one else went from SoundCloud to have the quality of collabs that he did. "People can come close to that record but no one is breaking it," the rapper boasted.

However, the internet was quick to disagree with PND. "Soundcloud king was Xxxtentacion," one person argued. It was a common theme amongst commenters. "X and Uzi give it up w this topic," added another. Meanwhile, some more generous commenters argued that PND was top five but certainly not the best. "PND in the top 5 biggest SoundCloud artist: 1.Juice World 2.Post Malone 3.UZI 4.X 5.PND," one fan explained. Where does PND rank for you amongst SoundCloud rappers? Let us know in the comments.

B.G. Promises "Greatest Comeback In Hip Hop History"

It's been a busy week in terms of musical hyperbole. B.G. vowed that 2024 would be a year to remember. “While you n-ggas sleep I’m up headed to work,” he wrote. “I gotta see my psychiatrist and go to class. I’m doing all this and I’m Halfway Out. 2024 will be the greatest comeback in Hip Hop History #RNS 100 #LiveFomTheHalfwayHouse on the way," the rapper wrote on Instagram. The rapper has already started putting on music since his release. He recently paired up Gucci Mane for the mixtape "Chopper & Bricks".

B.G. has been making major strides since his release from prison earlier this year. In September, he celebrated his graduation from a prison rehabilitation program. "Yesterday I crossed another hurdle on this field of life…it feels good to grow,evolve,and be a better man now then I was before I went to jail..since I came home I noticed a lot of people are the same people I left,but I’m not the same dude that left..for all my haters keep hating and for all my supporters ima make y’all proud…thank you to my kids,my team,friends,and fans for traveling this journey with me and pushing me to be GREAT…y’all ain’t seen nothing yet..real n-ggas back in style… #RNS 💯 Heart of The Streets 3 #ComingSoon," B.G. captioned a highlight reel from the event.

