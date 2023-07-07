PartyNextDoor is someone who has delivered a lot of music over the years. However, over the last little while, he has been much more sparse with his releases. Overall, this has had fans feeling quite a bit of longing for his old self. On occasion, PND will deliver that, but those times have unfortunately been few and far between. Recently, however, the artist revealed that he would be dropping a brand-new track. Consequently, fans became very excited about what they were about to receive.

The artist is someone who is known for his slow yet vibey r&b tracks. This has been the PartyNextDoor formula for years, and on “Resentment,” that is exactly what we receive. However, this is exactly what fans have been asking for, and it is exactly what they got. Ultimately, PND knows what is going to make his fans happy, and it has gotten to the point where he is a hit machine. While some may be looking for a change in sound, this is still a nice track to have for the summer.

PartyNextDoor Is Back

As you can imagine, the production on the track is quite atmospheric and it allows for PartyNextDoor to truly shine. His vocals on the song are quiet, almost to a near whisper. Throughout the track, PND sings about a relationship and the pitfalls that it is currently experiencing. It is a very solid song, and if you have an ongoing r&b playlist, this will fit there like a glove.

Hopefully, this new song will lead to a project, very soon. Let us know what you think of this new PartyNextDoor track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shawty turned to the runnin’ man (Runnin’ man)

Soon as she (Soon as she) faces (Faces) drama (Drama)

You ain’t gon’ keep bringin’ up the past (Bringin’ up the past)

You ain’t gon’ keep turnin’ your back (Keep turnin’ in your back)