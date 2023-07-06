PartyNextDoor had been pretty quiet as of late. His last album, Partymobile, dropped back in early 2020. Throughout the entire pandemic and up until now, the R&B artist wasn’t releasing any new music of note. Now, seemingly out of nowhere, he’s throwing out new tunes left and right. His latest release, a song titled “Resentment,” will drop tonight, July 6th. He posted a snippet of the track, which has now made the rounds on Twitter.

Two months ago, another unreleased PartyNextDoor song leaked onto the internet. “Bricks,” which features Drake, was created back in the More Life days of Drake’s career. It has a similar sample to the Drizzy song “Passionfruit.” Party also dropped “Her Old Friends” early this year, a sign of more things to come. With “Resentment” being the third appearance on a song this year — he was also on Diddy’s “Sex in a Porsche” — PartyNextDoor is heating up for one heck of a comeback.

“PartyNextDoor4” Coming Soon

PartyNextDoor Unrealsed Song – Resentment Snippet pic.twitter.com/ESJmvNXLdU — Face Changes (@FaceChanges2) July 6, 2023

The OVO artist has been pairing up with teammate Drake for a few stage performances, with Drizzy confirming PartyNextDoor’s next album release, PartyNextDoor4. Party has also tweeted out, “P4 otw,” all but ensuring fans of plenty of new music on the way. From the snippet above, we can tell that Party is still one of the best R&B singers on the planet right now. He’s crooning over sultry sound and crackling beats, which is what his fans have come to expect.

PartyNextDoor has enjoyed a fairly successful career so far. PartyNextDoor4 will be his fifth studio album, returning to the normal naming of his albums after a brief Partymobile foray. Back in 2017, he racked up nominations, including two Grammy nods for Best R&B Song (“Come and See Me” with Drake) and Album of the Year (Drake’s Views, of which Party was a featured artist). The OVO alum will look to collect more accolades with the latest album. Sadly, we do not have a release date for the project; we’ll simply have to live with “Resentment” dropping tonight as consolation.

